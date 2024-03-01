Plight of Palestinians is top of mind for some Fresno voters ahead of Super Tuesday

FRESNO, Calif. – As outcry continues over the Israel-Hamas War in the Middle East, activists in Fresno are planning to take their passion to the ballot box as California’s primary approaches Tuesday.

At a rally this week, protesters marched in front of Fresno City Hall to pressure local leaders to take a stance on a Gaza ceasefire resolution. But they also took the moment to let politicians know they weren’t going to stay quiet on the issue.

Residents like Lori Garcia say they won’t vote for candidates who haven’t been outspoken about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East – including Mayor Jerry Dyer and multiple city council members.

“For me personally, I will only vote for those that take a stand for humanity, for Gazans,” Garcia said. “[I believe] it’s doing the right thing.”

Dyer has been criticized since he led a raising of the Israeli flag in October. At the event, Dyer made comments about the war that sparked backlash from the local Palestinian community.

Dyer also did not appear at a city-sponsored Palestine flag raising, which Garcia said “upset her.”

“It was just hurtful as a citizen here, a resident of the community, because the Palestinian community [deserves] that support,” Garcia said.

Dyer has since apologized to local Palestinians, but it hasn’t been enough to convince them they have his support.

This week’s rally drew over a dozen protesters, but Fresno has seen hundreds gathering in support of those in Gaza since the start of recent attacks on Oct. 7.

Esther Quintanilla / KVPR Pro-Palestinian protesters rallied outside Fresno City Hall to pressure local leaders to approve a ceasefire resolution amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Pro-Palestinian groups in the Valley have taken a stance ahead of the March 5 Primary, endorsing several local candidates. For example, they plan to support Miguel Arias’ campaign for a seat in the county board of supervisors and other political newcomers running for city council and county supervisor seats.

Last month, advocates also successfully managed to convince the Madera City Council to approve a ceasefire resolution.

It’s not just in the San Joaquin Valley that the pro-Palestinian movement has sought support. The conflict in the Middle East has spilled into elections across the U.S., as advocates continue their pressure for a ceasefire in Gaza.



Does Middle East conflict pose larger challenges?

Although Biden won the Michigan primary vote with nearly 80 percent of the vote this week, some speculate the incumbent president will have a challenge in securing progressive, young voters across the county in the upcoming November election.

Michigan was the first swing-state primary this election cycle, and more than 100,000 Democrat voters cast “uncommitted” ballots. Some political analysts speculate it was a protest against the administration’s decision to not approve the U.N. resolution.

In February, the U.S. vetoed an Arab-backed and widely supported United Nations resolution that demanded an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing war. According to the Associated Press, the U.S. said the resolution would interfere with negotiations to free hostages that were abducted by the Hamas militant group.

It was the third time the U.S. vetoed a ceasefire demand in Gaza.

About 1,200 Israelis were killed during the Oct. 7 attacks that triggered the recent attacks in Gaza. More than 30,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been killed in response, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

On Monday, Biden told reporters in New York he “hoped” a ceasefire resolution would be reached between the Israeli government and the Hamas group by the following week. But by Thursday afternoon, the president had walked back on that prediction.

Biden announced Friday, however, the U.S. military would send aid to the Gaza strip in the coming days.

