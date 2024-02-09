California city removes its youngest serving mayor

The City of Lindsay made headlines in 2022 after appointing a 24-year old mayor – the youngest in the city’s history.

Hipolito Cerros was voted into the role by his fellow council members, but this month, they removed him from the position.

Sun Gazette and Mid Valley Times editor Danielle Gutierrez was there for the vote, and spoke with KVPR’s Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado about the city council's decision to shift roles on its council. You can also read the Sun Gazette's full story here.

Listen to this interview in the player on this page.