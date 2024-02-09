© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
California city removes its youngest serving mayor

KVPR | By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Published February 9, 2024 at 9:31 PM PST
The Lindsay, California, city hall building.

The City of Lindsay made headlines in 2022 after appointing a 24-year old mayor – the youngest in the city’s history.

Hipolito Cerros was voted into the role by his fellow council members, but this month, they removed him from the position.

Sun Gazette and Mid Valley Times editor Danielle Gutierrez was there for the vote, and spoke with KVPR’s Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado about the city council's decision to shift roles on its council. You can also read the Sun Gazette's full story here.

Listen to this interview in the player on this page.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is KVPR's News Director. Prior to joining the station's news department in 2022, he was a reporter for PBS NewsHour and The Fresno Bee.
