Fresnoland, KVPR, League of Women Voters, and CMAC to host local candidate forums

The March presidential primary election is around the corner, with ballots slated to be mailed out by Feb. 5, and there are several down-ballot races at the city and county levels that impact Fresno neighborhoods and surrounding communities.

To help voters best understand the choices on the ballot, Fresnoland, in partnership with KVPR, the League of Women Voters, and CMAC, will host two candidate forums to hear from candidates on issues that matter most to local voters.

The events will also be streamed online at CMAC.tv for those who cannot attend in person.

Fresno County Board of Supervisors, District 2

This forum will be held Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Place, El Capitan Room, located at 7333 N. Fresno St. RSVP for the event here.

Candidates invited include:

Supervisor Steve Brandau (confirmed)

Garry Bredefeld, outgoing Fresno City Councilmember

Paul Dictos, County Assessor (confirmed)

Bryce Herrera, catering business owner

Dion Bourdase, social worker

Fresno City Council, District 6

This forum will follow the County District 2 discussion on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Place, El Capitan Room, located at 7333 N. Fresno St. RSVP for the event here.

Candidates invited include:

Raj Sodhi-Layne, banker (confirmed)

Nick Richardson, military reservist, consultant (confirmed)

Molly Fagundes-Johnson, consultant (confirmed)

Roger Bonakdar, attorney

Fresno County Board of Supervisors, District 3

This forum will be held on Monday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. at the John L. Dodson Theater located at 710 Van Ness Ave., downtown. RSVP for the event here.

Candidates invited include:

Supervisor Sal Quintero (confirmed)

Miguel Arias, current Fresno City Councilmember (confirmed)

Luis Chavez, current Fresno City Councilmember (confirmed)

E.J. Hinojosa, educator (confirmed)

This article first appeared on Fresnoland and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.