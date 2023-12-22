Fresno mayor issues apology as he calls for unity among Jewish, Muslim community

FRESNO, Calif. – Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer issued a call for unity on Thursday among Jewish and Muslim groups, following several actions in the city related to the war in the Middle East.

Dyer was joined by both Jewish and Muslim faith leaders during the press conference. He read from a letter shared with KVPR where he said “There is only one side in Fresno, and that is the side of peace, unity and nonviolence.”

The press conference came after weeks of activity in Fresno related to the Israel-Hamas war that has created heated debate among residents.

In October, Dyer led the city's raising of the Israel flag. There, he was criticized for lashing out at protestors who called for support of Palestinians.

Palestinian residents in Fresno organized a series of rallies calling for support before their flag, too, got to fly at Eaton Plaza this month.

Hundreds were drawn to downtown Fresno to witness one of the few times a U.S. city flew the Palestine flag since the conflict. That event was led by Fresno Councilman Miguel Arias.

At the flag-raising event with Palestinians, organizers said they were expecting a public apology from Dyer for his actions toward them, including not hearing public support for their community.

At his press conference, Dyer told those gathered he was sorry for any harm he may have caused. He said “I love you” as he looked at a crowd of residents behind him, according to video from the press conference.

"Our vision is a Fresno where every Muslim, Jewish and Palestinian resident feels secure in their homes and free to enjoy all the city has to offer without fear of violence, without fear of being derided, and without fear of being threatened," Dyer remarked.

But multiple news outlets reported that absent from the unity press conference were organizers who had previously called on Dyer to make a public apology.

The Fresno Bee reported Palestinian Freedom Project co-founders Layla Darwish and Yasir Amireh were offended they were not invited.

Read the mayor's letter below.