The vibrant culture of the local Hmong community took centerstage during the past weekend at the Merced County Fairgrounds, as festivities for the 2023-24 Hmong New Year Celebration were held.

Sponsored by the Merced Lao Family Community, the event was held Friday through Sunday. Fresno will hold its Hmong new year's event from Dec. 28-31.

Christian De Jesus Betancourt, CVJC’s bilingual communities reporter attended the festivities Sunday. Here are a collection of his photographs:

Christian De Jesus Betancourt / CVJC A group of women wearing traditional Hmong garments inspects items for sale at one of the dozens of vendors who gathered at the Hmong New Year Celebration at the Merced County Fairgrounds last weekend.

Christian De Jesus Betancourt / CVJC A group of Hmong cooks prepared traditional food items sold by dozens of vendors offering delicacies such as fried foods, grilled meats and traditional cane juice during the Hmong New Year Celebration Sunday.

Christian De Jesus Betancourt Grillmaster Mengh Hur grills pork belly, a traditional Hmong food, during a celebration at the Merced County Fairgrounds Sunday. He said he grilled hundreds of pounds of meat for several hours to ensure those assisting in the event could try the delicacy.

Christian De Jesus Betancourt / CVJC A group of Hmong women pose for a photo to show off their intricate Paj Ntaub or flower cloth, a traditional garment.

Christian De Jesus Betancourt / CVJC Youth in Hmong garments celebrated the Hmong New Year by playing volleyball at the Merced County Fairgrounds Sunday.

Christian De Jesus Betancourt / CVJC A couple carry bags of items bought from vendors at the Hmong New Year Celebration at the Merced County Fairgrounds Sunday.

Christian De Jesus Betancourt / CVJC Two young women fully dressed in traditional clothing walk through the amenities at Sunday's Hmong New Year Celebration.

Christian De Jesus Betancourt / CVJC A group of Hmong men wearing traditional garb enjoy the New Year Celebration Sunday.