Bitwise Industries co-founders surrender in alleged fraud scheme

FRESNO, Calif. – Bitwise Industries co-founders Irma Olguin Jr. and Jake Soberal have surrendered to authorities in Fresno in a wide-ranging white collar criminal investigation that charges them with defrauding investors of $100 million.

“They used lie after lie to pull over $100 million into a dying venture through fraud,” United States Attorney Phillip Talbert said in a press release Thursday morning. Olguin Jr. and Soberal were set to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

Olguin Jr. and Soberal are accused of fabricating bank statements, lying to investors, providing false financial information to their board of directors, and using buildings it was operating in as collateral for loans.

In May, Bitwise Industries furloughed 900 employees nationwide, including nearly 400 in the Fresno area. The sudden collapse of the company – which promised to create thousands of jobs in the technology sector by bringing in people who didn’t typically get the opportunity to do so – halted projects and investments in various U.S. cities.

Wire fraud investigations into Bitwise Industries have been conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Internal Revenue Services and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investigators accuse Olguin Jr. and Soberal of inflating Bitwise’s revenues, cash balances and property holdings.

Prosecutors said in their announcement Thursday “deceptive practices” like those alleged against Bitwise have “far-reaching consequences.”

Prosecutors say much of the money taken in by Bitwise went toward payroll, retrofitting offices and paying debts to prior lenders. On top of that, the co-founders reportedly each secured $600,000 salaries.

“These sorts of white-collar crimes often root from greed and mismanagement and leave hard working tax paying citizens damaged in their wake,” said IRS Criminal Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Mark Silva.

Olguin Jr. and Soveral each face up to 20 years in prison for their criminal charges.

Additional charges of ‘blatant fraud’

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday also announced it was charging Olguin Jr. and Soberal on antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws for allegedly misleading investors about company finances.

The SEC alleges the co-founders misrepresented and falsified documents about Bitwise’s financial performance as they raised $70 million in 2022.

The misrepresentations “painted Bitwise as a healthy, growing business,” the commission said in a press release.

Instead, the commission argues the company faced constant cash shortages and often on the brink of failure. The SEC says the co-founders used “blatant fraud” to deceive investors and raise money.

“In one instance, the defendants allegedly conspired to send a purported screenshot to investors of a company bank account showing a cash balance of $23.4 million. In actuality, the account had only $325,100 in it. That’s not a bank error—that’s fraud,” said Monique C. Winkler, Regional Director of the SEC’s San Francisco office.

