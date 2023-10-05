Months after flooding, Woodlake residents plan to sue local and state agencies

WOODLAKE, Calif. – Nearly 100 Woodlake residents plan to sue local and state agencies over their handling of the city’s flood response in March.

The residents filed legal claims in mid-September against the City of Woodlake, Tulare County, the State of California, and various other local water and resource management agencies – including the Tulare Flood Control District, Tulare County Resource Management Agency and the Tulare Irrigation District.

On March 9, more than 20 homes in Woodlake were severely damaged after they were overtaken by floodwaters.

At the time, city administrator Ramon Lara said at least four blocks were “completely covered” in water.

On the same day, neighborhoods in Lindsay and east of Visalia also experienced heavy flooding.

In Woodlake, residents allege the city and the local Departments of Public Works and Community Development did not adequately maintain floodgates and storm drains near Antelope Creek – which is the creek that broke and caused the flooding.

Additionally, residents claim the flood led to damage of private property, loss of income and personal injuries.

The law firm, Kabateck LLP, filed the claim on behalf of the community. It’s the same firm representing residents in Planada and Pajaro, where floodwaters also devastated the community this year.

In July, more than 40 residents recounted their experiences facing the flood during a gathering convened by KVPR, Radio Bilingüe, Fresno Bee and Vida en el Valle.

Many of them described losing valuable belongings, severe flood damage to their homes, and the laundry-list of repairs waiting to be completed.

Some community members are anxiously preparing for the possibility of another wet winter.

The agencies named in the legal claim have 45 days to respond to the complaint before residents can file a civil lawsuit.

This story is part of the Central Valley News Collaborative, which is supported by the Central Valley Community Foundation with technology and training support by Microsoft Corp.