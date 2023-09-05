Kaiser Permanente distributes ‘heat resiliency kits’ to Valley farmworkers

FRESNO, Calif. – Farmworkers in Fresno and Madera counties are testing out “heat resiliency kits” given to them through a A $150,000 grant from Kaiser Permanente.

The healthcare giant partnered with the Central California Environmental Justice Network (CCEJN) to distribute the kits last week.

“We have been hearing for years that farmworkers thought that standing under the shade, having breaks, is really not enough to cool them properly,” said CCEJN director Nayamin Martinez at a press conference.

The organization worked directly with farmworkers to develop the kits. Martinez said it took multiple rounds of testing to ensure their effectiveness in the field.

“They needed to be something that wouldn't be too heavy, that wouldn't slow them down or that they [wouldn’t] have problems carrying,” said Martinez.

The kits include an insulated water bottle, cooling towels, a neck fan and a heat safety guide with information on California labor laws.

“It’s going to be very helpful for us, especially when we work in high temperatures,” said Asunción Ponce, who’s worked in the garlic fields for more than 20 years. “I’m looking forward to using the neck fan.”

The organization plans to distribute 350 kits through the end of the year, and another 350 in 2024.

“And yes, it is not enough because [of] the amount of farmworkers in our Valley,” said Martinez. “But we want to plant the seed of what could be done in the future.”

The announcement of the grant comes weeks after a farmworker in Selma reportedly died after working in extreme heat.

This story is part of the Central Valley News Collaborative, which is supported by the Central Valley Community Foundation with technology and training support by Microsoft Corp.