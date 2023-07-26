© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVPR signal and stream status
Local News

Report: Homelessness in Fresno, Madera increased from last year

KVPR | By Esther Quintanilla
Published July 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM PDT
Laura Tsutsui
/
Valley Public Radio

FRESNO, Calif. — This week, a new report shows that homelessness in Fresno and Madera counties has risen since last year.

The annual Fresno Madera Continuum of Care 2023 Point in Time (PIT) report shows how many people in the region experienced homelessness at the beginning of the year.

It found that nearly 4,500 people were unhoused – marking a 7% increase from last year.

A third of that count is also considered “chronically homeless,” meaning they’ve been unhoused for more than a year.

Some other key findings show more than 80% of the unhoused population is made up of single adults, many of which report problems with substance abuse or mental health.

The report also found that nearly 20% were identified as survivors of domestic violence and nearly 10% were under 18.

This story is part of the Central Valley News Collaborative, which is supported by the Central Valley Community Foundation with technology and training support by Microsoft Corp.

Tags
Local News Top StoriesCity of FresnoCity of MaderaHomelessness
Esther Quintanilla
Esther Quintanilla reports on diverse communities for KVPR through the Central Valley News Collaborative, which includes The Fresno Bee, Vida en el Valle, KVPR and Radio Bilingüe.
See stories by Esther Quintanilla