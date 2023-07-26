Report: Homelessness in Fresno, Madera increased from last year

FRESNO, Calif. — This week, a new report shows that homelessness in Fresno and Madera counties has risen since last year.

The annual Fresno Madera Continuum of Care 2023 Point in Time (PIT) report shows how many people in the region experienced homelessness at the beginning of the year.

It found that nearly 4,500 people were unhoused – marking a 7% increase from last year.

A third of that count is also considered “chronically homeless,” meaning they’ve been unhoused for more than a year.

Some other key findings show more than 80% of the unhoused population is made up of single adults, many of which report problems with substance abuse or mental health.

The report also found that nearly 20% were identified as survivors of domestic violence and nearly 10% were under 18.

