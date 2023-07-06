Could a civil lawsuit be coming in Merced County over floods?

Read the transcript for this report below.

ALEX BURKE, HOST: Hundreds of Merced County residents joined together this week to file government claims against the county as a result of its flood response. KVPR’s Esther Quintanilla tells us more.

ESTHER QUINTANILLA: Residents allege the county, the city of Merced and the local irrigation district did not adequately maintain the creeks and channels, which led to the severe flooding during the winter storms in January. Residents have also filed against the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, which they believe prevented local entities from performing essential maintenance work on levees and other flood control measures. The filing is on behalf of communities in the city of Merced and McSwain, Atwater and Planada – all of which suffered severe flooding, property damages and agricultural losses. The county has 45 days to respond to the complaint before residents can file a civil lawsuit.

For KVPR News, I’m Esther Quintanilla

