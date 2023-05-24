KVPR and 1A Virtual Event: When natural disaster strikes agriculture

Crops and cattle are some of the victims of heavy rainfall in Central California. KVPR and 1A are teaming up to ask what can be done to help farmers during natural disasters.

If you’re a farmer in California or elsewhere in the country, what are your biggest concerns about our changing environment? Leave your questions and comments below and we'll get to them during a live, digital engagement event on Tuesday, May 30, from 2 to 3 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PST.

This event will be livestreamed on the KVPR and 1A Facebook pages.

Guests:



Dennis Hutson, fruit and vegetable farmer in Allensworth, CA

Tricia Stever Blattler, executive director, Tulare County Farm Bureau

Paul Towers, executive director, Community Alliance with Family Farmers

Moderator: KVPR reporter Kerry Klein