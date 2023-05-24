© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
KVPR and 1A Virtual Event: When natural disaster strikes agriculture

KVPR | By Kerry Klein
Published May 24, 2023 at 4:51 PM PDT
This farmland along the Kaweah River north of the Tulare County City of Exeter was one of many areas to be inundated by flooding after heavy rains in mid-March.
County of Tulare Facebook page
/
This farmland along the Kaweah River north of the Tulare County City of Exeter was one of many areas to be inundated by flooding after heavy rains in mid-March.

Crops and cattle are some of the victims of heavy rainfall in Central California. KVPR and 1A are teaming up to ask what can be done to help farmers during natural disasters.

If you’re a farmer in California or elsewhere in the country, what are your biggest concerns about our changing environment? Leave your questions and comments below and we'll get to them during a live, digital engagement event on Tuesday, May 30, from 2 to 3 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PST.

This event will be livestreamed on the KVPR and 1A Facebook pages.

Guests:

  • Dennis Hutson, fruit and vegetable farmer in Allensworth, CA
  • Tricia Stever Blattler, executive director, Tulare County Farm Bureau
  • Paul Towers, executive director, Community Alliance with Family Farmers

Moderator: KVPR reporter Kerry Klein

2023 Central Valley FloodsTulare CountyKings CountyTulare Lakeallensworth
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
See stories by Kerry Klein