Survey shows impact on community from closed Madera Community Hospital

Read the transcript for this report below.

ELIZABETH ARAKELIAN, HOST: It’s undeniable the closure of Madera Community hospital in January left healthcare gaps for thousands of residents. KVPR’s Esther Quintanilla reports on a new survey that quantifies just how significant the loss is.

ESTHER QUINTANILLA: Two community-based organizations surveyed more than 300 Madera County residents about the impact of the hospital closure. They primarily focused on reaching the Punjabi Sikh and Indigenous-Mexican communities. The survey found more than 60% of residents have had to travel large distances to receive treatment. Gurpreet Sigh is with the Jakara Movement.

GURPREET SINGH: People had to travel to Fresno, or Clovis or even Merced to get their medical treatment done, and that travel time is longer than before.

QUINTANILLA: The survey also found more than 60% of indigenous farmworkers were not informed about the closure. And more than 50% do not have reliable transportation to the next nearest hospital. Fidelina Espinoza is with the Binational Center for the Development of Oaxacan Indigenous Communities.

ESPINOZA: It’s crucial a solution is found as quickly as possible, especially because of how large Madera County is.

QUINTANILLA: Both organizations are urging the state to take legislative action to get the hospital back up and running. For KVPR News, I’m Esther Quintanilla