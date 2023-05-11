© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Survey shows impact on community from closed Madera Community Hospital

KVPR | By Esther Quintanilla
Published May 11, 2023 at 6:04 PM PDT
Two community-based organizations, the Jakara Movement and the Binational Center for the Development of Oaxacan Indigenous Communities, surveyed more than 300 Madera County residents to learn about the impacts of the hospital closure on marginalized communities.

ELIZABETH ARAKELIAN, HOST: It’s undeniable the closure of Madera Community hospital in January left healthcare gaps for thousands of residents. KVPR’s Esther Quintanilla reports on a new survey that quantifies just how significant the loss is.

ESTHER QUINTANILLA: Two community-based organizations surveyed more than 300 Madera County residents about the impact of the hospital closure. They primarily focused on reaching the Punjabi Sikh and Indigenous-Mexican communities. The survey found more than 60% of residents have had to travel large distances to receive treatment. Gurpreet Sigh is with the Jakara Movement.

GURPREET SINGH: People had to travel to Fresno, or Clovis or even Merced to get their medical treatment done, and that travel time is longer than before.

QUINTANILLA: The survey also found more than 60% of indigenous farmworkers were not informed about the closure. And more than 50% do not have reliable transportation to the next nearest hospital. Fidelina Espinoza is with the Binational Center for the Development of Oaxacan Indigenous Communities.

ESPINOZA: It’s crucial a solution is found as quickly as possible, especially because of how large Madera County is.

QUINTANILLA: Both organizations are urging the state to take legislative action to get the hospital back up and running. For KVPR News, I’m Esther Quintanilla

Esther Quintanilla
Esther Quintanilla reports on diverse communities for KVPR through the Central Valley News Collaborative, which includes The Fresno Bee, Vida en el Valle, KVPR and Radio Bilingüe.
