Local News

Bakersfield, big-city mayors to lobby Gov. Newsom in push to fix homelessness crisis

KVPR | By Joshua Yeager
Published May 11, 2023 at 6:29 PM PDT
DSC_3125.jpg
Joshua Yeager
/
Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh announced the city received $4 million in state funding to help address homelessness during a Thursday press conference at The Dream Center, a "one-stop shop" for Kern County's foster and homeless youth.

Read the transcript for this report below.

CRESENCIO RODRIGUEZ-DELGADO, HOST: Next week, big-city mayors will lobby Governor Newsom in a push to fix the state’s homelessness crisis. KVPR’s Joshua Yeager reports on how new funding is already helping some of the most vulnerable in Bakersfield.

JOSHUA YEAGER: When Cynthia Lira-Martin first came to the Dream Center, she was a teen mom living on the streets. She says the nonprofit in downtown Bakersfield helped her find a job and a place to live. Now, Lira-Martin works as a case manager for the center. She helps some of the 700-plus homeless youth who walk through these doors each year, just like she did at age 17.

CYNTHIA LIRA-MARTIN: My role is to just hold the hope and meet the youth exactly where they’re at, just like someone met me where I was at.

YEAGER: On Thursday, Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh announced $4 million in new state funding to help bolster services for foster and homeless youth, like many of those here at Dream Center.

KAREN GOH: We particularly today are highlighting our youth, because we can not let our youth fall into homelessness.

YEAGER: Goh says the money will help fund Lira-Martin’s position and other programs aimed at preventing homelessness. For KVPR News, I’m Joshua Yeager in Bakersfield.

Joshua Yeager
Joshua Yeager is a Report For America corps reporter covering Kern County for KVPR.
