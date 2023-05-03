California legislators to vote on bill that could help Madera Community Hospital reopen

MADERA, Calif. – An upcoming vote in the state assembly this week could bring Madera Community Hospital the closest it’s ever been to restoring medical services since closing in late December.

In an interview with KVPR, Assemblywoman Esmeralda Soria said the “Distressed Hospital Loan Program” she has been pushing is expected to pass and head to the governor for a signature as early as Thursday.

Once it’s signed into law, the program will go into effect immediately.

That would open up $150 million in state funds to help reopen struggling hospitals like Madera Community Hospital.

Soria has been working on the loan program as part of Assembly Bill 412 , which she introduced in February. In late April, it was incorporated into a budget trailer bill, Assembly Bill 112 . A budget trailer bill typically goes through budget committees and outlines specific details of a program that will be implemented under the budget.

According to Soria’s office, AB 112 is part of a package of early action budget bills that go into effect as soon as it’s approved by the legislature and signed by the governor.

“Madera has been the driving force behind this,” Soria said.

The program will provide “interest-free cash flow loans to not-for-profit hospitals and public hospitals in financial distress or to governmental entities representing a closed hospital to prevent the closure or facilitate the reopening of a closed hospital.”

The urgency to pass the bill was accelerated in April and coincided with an impending deadline to renew the Madera County hospital’s license with the California Department of Public Health , which expires May 26. Although the hospital suspended its license following the closure, the license still remains active and would require a $100,000 fee to renew it this month.

A lapse in the license renewal would force the hospital to meet all-new hospital building standards in order to qualify for another license, something that could sink the chance of the 1971-era building to reopen for services.

“[The state is] very fully aware of the licensing issue and made a commitment that it wouldn't be a hurdle when Madera would attempt to reopen,” Soria said.

The assemblywoman acknowledged that the program is a short-term solution meant to incentivize a potential operating partner who would shoulder the total costs and responsibilities of a reopening process.

“At minimum, this will provide a gap-filler,” Soria said. “And I'm sure that whoever comes as a willing partner will put a proposal together that is sustainable.”

Soria said in addition to the hospital loan program, she hopes to initiate talks with UC Merced to turn the facility into a teaching hospital for its medical education program.

But so far, no plans are in the works.

