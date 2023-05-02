LGBTQ-friendly church in Fresno holds vigil after vandalism

Read the transcript for this report below.

ELIZABETH ARAKELIAN, HOST: An LGBTQ-friendly congregation in Fresno held a candlelight vigil Sunday after it was believed to be targeted by members of a far-right organization. KVPR’s Esther Quintanilla has this story.

ESTHER QUINTANILLA: Members and allies of the LGBTQ community and church leaders from across the valley joined together at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church for the vigil. The crowd of more than 100 people was there to show support after the church was allegedly attacked by the Proud Boys. Head pastor Bill Knezovich says they are rising above the hate.

KNEZOVICH: The best thing we can do is to be the best reflection of who we think God is and calls us to be.

QUINTANILLA: In mid-April, all of the church’s windows were shattered, and stickers bearing the far-right organization’s name were left at the scene. Estimated damages total to more than $25,000. The Fresno Police Department is investigating the attack. This wasn’t the first time the Proud Boys are believed to have targeted the congregation. They also intimidated attendees of the family-friendly drag show the church held back in December. For KVPR News, I’m Esther Quintanilla

This story is part of the Central Valley News Collaborative, which is supported by the Central Valley Community Foundation with technology and training support by Microsoft Corp.

