Notice: We are experiencing network connectivity issues at our main studio. This is intermittently affecting our online stream and signal on 89.1 in Bakersfield. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to resolve the issue.
Local News

This is the week California’s ‘big melt’ begins to accelerate

KVPR | By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Joshua YeagerKerry KleinCresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Published April 25, 2023 at 10:10 PM PDT
sierra.JPG
Joe Moore
/
Valley Public Radio

Click here for more coverage of the 2023 floods in the San Joaquin Valley.

FRESNO, Calif. – We have seen the snow covering the Sierra Nevada, and now we are all about to see the “big melt.”

Scientists are predicting the anticipated melt of the historic snowpack will begin in earnest this week as temperatures reach the mid 90s in the San Joaquin Valley — making it an unseasonably warm spring.

There’s no rain in the forecast for the foreseeable future. And yet, a flood warning remains in effect for most of the Valley until further notice.

That’s because the heat wave this week will zap the Sierra snowpack much faster than usual.

“A lot of rivers that are currently fairly high but well within their banks might exceed flood stage by later this week,” said Daniel Swain, UCLA climate scientist, on Monday.

Tulare Lake continues to fill 

Swain was referring to rivers like the Merced River. And then there’s Tulare Lake, where Swain says, “there’s nowhere else for water to go” and will continue to “fill up like a bathtub.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the southern area of the Valley Tuesday to survey flooding around Tulare Lake.

It’s the first visit by the governor to the region which has been experiencing flooding since storms in March.

Map of the Kings, Kaweah, Tule, and Kern Rivers that flow into the Tulare Lake basin of the southern San Joaquin Valley in central California.
Local News
In Corcoran, some fear a ticking time bomb lurks in the peaks of the Sierra Nevada
Joshua Yeager

The return of Tulare Lake has demanded reinforcements along levees that protect homes and farms, and the state has sent numerous resources to address the flooding.

Swain expects snowmelt to speed up until sometime next week, then continue more slowly as temperatures return to seasonal normals.

And at nearby reservoirs, water levels may seem low because flood releases have been making room for rapid snowmelt.

Yosemite closure

Higher up in the mountains, where all this snow is coming from, Yosemite National Park officials announced Tuesday most of Yosemite Valley will be closed starting on Friday because of the potential of flooding.

Anyone with camping reservations will be automatically refunded and those with wilderness permits can reschedule to open trails. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, possibly longer.

“We're still looking at minor flooding in the San Joaquin Valley. But right now, the more threatening area will be inside of Yosemite National Park. And that will be for both Thursday and Friday,” said National Weather Service forecast Carlos Molina.

Temperatures are set to peak this weekend in the mid-90s before settling back down to temperature norms in the mid 70s next week.

Fresno is typically in the mid-70s this time of year according to the National Weather Service.

Governor: Buckle in 

During his visit to the Valley, Newsom said the Valley should buckle up for a long summer ahead.

“When I’m placed like this, it’s usually with the worst behind us, in the rear-view mirror. When, in fact, where we’re standing will likely be underwater in a matter of weeks, if not months,” Newsom said, while standing atop a dirt levee just outside Corcoran.

Behind him, water stretches as far as the eye can see. Only silos from a nearby flooded farm interrupt the seeming ocean.

Millions of gallons of snowmelt are destined for the lakebed as the mercury soars.

There’s a bit of good news, despite a forecasted heatwave, officials say reservoirs will staunch the flows – for now.

Local News Top Stories2023 Central Valley Floods
Elizabeth Arakelian
Elizabeth Arakelian is the host of All Things Considered. A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association. While in graduate school she covered the New Hampshire Primary for NBC Owned Television Stations and subsequently worked as a television ratings analyst for the company's business news network, CNBC. Upon returning to California, her role as a higher education public relations professional reconnected her to the Valley's media scene. She is happy to be back to her journalism roots as the local host of All Things Considered.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Joshua Yeager
Joshua Yeager is a Report For America corps reporter covering Kern County for KVPR.
See stories by Joshua Yeager
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast "listeners couldn't get enough of in 2021" by the radio aggregator NPR One.
See stories by Kerry Klein
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is KVPR's News Director. Prior to joining the station's news department in 2022, he was a reporter for PBS NewsHour and The Fresno Bee.
See stories by Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado