© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Rally outside Speaker McCarthy's office calls to protect benefits

KVPR | By Joshua Yeager
Published March 31, 2023 at 6:23 PM PDT
Demonstrators gather at Yokuts Park, outside Congressman Kevin McCarthy's Bakersfield office, to call for the protection of social security and other safety net programs. The Thursday event marks the launch of the nationwide "Back Off Our Benefits" bus tour.
Joshua Yeager
/
KVPR
Demonstrators gather at Yokuts Park, outside Congressman Kevin McCarthy's Bakersfield office, to call for the protection of social security and other safety net programs. The Thursday event marks the launch of the nationwide "Back Off Our Benefits" bus tour.

Read the transcript for this report below.

ELIZABETH ARAKELIAN, HOST: Constituents in Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s district urged the House Speaker to preserve benefits such as Social Security and Medicare. The calls came this afternoon/yesterday as negotiations in Washington, DC over raising the nation’s debt limit appeared stalled. KVPR’s Joshua Yeager reports.

JOSHUA YEAGER: A dozen demonstrators gathered in Yokuts Park, just outside Speaker McCarthy’s Bakersfield office. They included local veterans, healthcare workers and teachers like Jesse Aguilar with the Kern High School District.

JESSE AGUILAR: Speaker McCarthy has catered to the most extreme elements of his party and has forgotten about the issues that affect the rest of us every single day.

YEAGER: For Aguilar, those issues include SNAP benefits and school lunch programs. Thursday’s event is the kick-off for the Back Off Our Benefits bus tour. Organizers say the tour will conclude in DC on McCarthy’s 100th day as speaker.

For KVPR News, I'm Joshua Yeager.

Tags
Local News Top Stories
Joshua Yeager
Joshua Yeager is a Report For America corps reporter covering Kern County for KVPR.
See stories by Joshua Yeager