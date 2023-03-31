Newsom orders more help at Tulare Lake basin amid flooding

Read the transcript for this report below.

ELIZABETH ARAKELIAN, HOST: California’s snowpack is breaking all-time records. With more storms on the way, Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order on Friday. It brings more resources to the already-flooded Tulare Lake basin. KVPR’s Joshua Yeager has the details.

JOSHUA YEAGER: Water managers fear the worst of flooding in the Tulare Lake basin still remains to be seen. Roughly three year’s worth of snow could come barreling down the Sierra Nevada as the weather warms. Newsom’s order boosts staffing and streamlines regulations so first responders can act quickly to protect communities. Crews headquartered in Tulare County are working proactively to shore up levees and keep reservoirs prepared for a potential influx of water. Massive amounts of rain and snow have led to the return of the lake — last seen in the late 90s. But flooding is already causing problems for many communities in the southern San Joaquin Valley. A silver lining in all of this is the Valley is now almost entirely drought-free, according to federal monitors.

For KVPR, I'm Joshua Yeager.