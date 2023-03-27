© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Local News

Some evacuation orders downgraded to warnings in Tulare County

KVPR | By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Published March 27, 2023 at 8:20 PM PDT
Map of Alpaugh and Allensworth areas under evacuation order.
Tulare County Sheriff's Office
/
Tulare County Sheriff's Office
Map of Alpaugh and Allensworth areas under evacuation order starting on Sunday, Mar. 19. Area is at risk to flooding and the possibility of residents becoming isolated due to impassible roadways.

Read the transcript for this report below.

ELIZABETH ARAKELIAN, HOST: The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office reduced flood evacuation orders in some places to evacuation warnings. KVPR’s Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado reports on the county’s ongoing response to flooding.

CRESENCIO RODRIGUEZ-DELGADO: A warning means people may return to evacuated areas, but be prepared to leave if conditions change. The warnings are in place for south of Tulare, west Porterville, the towns of Allensworth and Alpaugh and Yohkol Valley east of Visalia. With the dry and sunny weather the region has gotten lately, Tulare County sheriff Mike Boudreaux warned residents a strong flow of water is still a concern. Last week Sheriff Boudreaux said the county was dealing with 55 different breaches along waterways — causing road closures and flooding. Boudreaux says he believes a majority of the population centers in the county are in a safe position … But farmland and dairies continue to see flooding.

With KVPR News, I'm Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is KVPR's News Director. Prior to joining the station's news department in 2022, he was a reporter for PBS NewsHour and The Fresno Bee.
