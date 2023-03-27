Some evacuation orders downgraded to warnings in Tulare County

Read the transcript for this report below.

ELIZABETH ARAKELIAN, HOST: The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office reduced flood evacuation orders in some places to evacuation warnings. KVPR’s Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado reports on the county’s ongoing response to flooding.

CRESENCIO RODRIGUEZ-DELGADO: A warning means people may return to evacuated areas, but be prepared to leave if conditions change. The warnings are in place for south of Tulare, west Porterville, the towns of Allensworth and Alpaugh and Yohkol Valley east of Visalia. With the dry and sunny weather the region has gotten lately, Tulare County sheriff Mike Boudreaux warned residents a strong flow of water is still a concern. Last week Sheriff Boudreaux said the county was dealing with 55 different breaches along waterways — causing road closures and flooding. Boudreaux says he believes a majority of the population centers in the county are in a safe position … But farmland and dairies continue to see flooding.

With KVPR News, I'm Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

