California ramps up help as Tulare Lake floods farms, homes

ELIZABETH ARAKELIAN, HOST: The director of the California Department of Water Resources was in the southern San Joaquin Valley today. And as KVPR's Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado reports, the state has ramped up its assistance in flooding that has overtaken farms and homes.

CRESENCIO RODRIGUEZ-DELGADO: Department of Water Resources Director Karla Nemeth said the state has provided flood fighters, snowpack data and information about levees and waterways to local counties. Nemeth said water managers in the southern San Joaquin Valley opted out of the Central Valley Flood Protection Plan, so the region relies on local flood protection districts instead. But flooding and the re-formation of Tulare Lake has been too much to handle --- and local counties requested the state’s help.

NEMETH: There's obviously communities and agriculture also in the lakebed. So our task ahead is to — for the department — is to support the county, all counties, in understanding what's coming at them.

RODRIGUEZ-DELGADO: A colder storm is moving into the area in the coming days, and it's expected to add to the already heavy snowpack in Sierra Nevada — and the amount of water slowly melting and filling Tulare Lake. That snowmelt could take months.

For KVPR News, I'm Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado.