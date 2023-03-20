Floodwaters force evacuations from UC Davis veterinary training facility in Tulare

Read the transcript for this report below.

ELIZABETH ARAKELIAN, HOST: As Sierra Nevada floodwaters continue to flow into the San Joaquin Valley, they’re leaving behind a path of destruction. As KVPR's Kerry Klein reports, a veterinary training facility in Tulare is now out of commission.

KERRY KLEIN: It’s called the Veterinary Medicine Teaching and Research Center, and it’s run by UC Davis. Dr. Terry Lehenbauer is a director of one of its facilities. He says, as soon as water started flowing onto campus last Thursday, he brought in tow trucks to move instructors, staff, and people living on site.

TERRY LEHENBAUER: We evacuated those four students and evacuated our two residents, and so those are the people that live on our facility in some housing units.

KLEIN: He thinks damage to the teaching facility is minimal. But the other building on campus, which offers blood tests and diagnostic screenings, was badly damaged. Water filled the basement and inundated electrical systems.

LEHENBAUER: The minimum I’ve heard is six months, and it could very well be longer before that building is functional again.

KLEIN: No animals were injured: only two cows were onsite, and an animal nutrition professor is now caring for them on her property.

For KVPR News, I'm Kerry Klein.