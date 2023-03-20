© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Click here for the latest local storm updates.
Local News

Floodwaters force evacuations from UC Davis veterinary training facility in Tulare

KVPR | By Kerry Klein
Published March 20, 2023 at 4:50 PM PDT
KVPR News logo

Read the transcript for this report below.

ELIZABETH ARAKELIAN, HOST: As Sierra Nevada floodwaters continue to flow into the San Joaquin Valley, they’re leaving behind a path of destruction. As KVPR's Kerry Klein reports, a veterinary training facility in Tulare is now out of commission.

KERRY KLEIN: It’s called the Veterinary Medicine Teaching and Research Center, and it’s run by UC Davis. Dr. Terry Lehenbauer is a director of one of its facilities. He says, as soon as water started flowing onto campus last Thursday, he brought in tow trucks to move instructors, staff, and people living on site.

TERRY LEHENBAUER: We evacuated those four students and evacuated our two residents, and so those are the people that live on our facility in some housing units.

KLEIN: He thinks damage to the teaching facility is minimal. But the other building on campus, which offers blood tests and diagnostic screenings, was badly damaged. Water filled the basement and inundated electrical systems.

LEHENBAUER: The minimum I’ve heard is six months, and it could very well be longer before that building is functional again.

KLEIN: No animals were injured: only two cows were onsite, and an animal nutrition professor is now caring for them on her property.

For KVPR News, I'm Kerry Klein.

Tags
Local News Tulare CountyFlooding
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
See stories by Kerry Klein