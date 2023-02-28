Detainees call for closure of ICE detention centers in Valley amid hunger strike, lawsuit

McFARLAND, Calif. — As a hunger strike that began inside two Kern County Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities in mid-February continues, detainees say they’re willing to put their lives on the line to improve alleged inhumane conditions inside the centers.

Immigrants held at Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center in Bakersfield and Golden State Annex in McFarland have long complained about substandard conditions within the facilities. Their reported concerns range from spoiled food to the presence of black mold.

More than 80 hunger strikers are now pushing for ICE officials to close the for-profit facilities operated by GEO Group, a private prison contractor. Detainees argue those who are not considered flight or safety risks should be released back into their communities while they fight civil immigration cases.

Sergio Marez has been detained inside the McFarland facility for 16 months. Despite losing 11 pounds since the hunger strike began on Feb. 17, Marez says he’s not deterred.

“I’m not going to stop until ICE listens to what we’re saying or my body can’t take it anymore,” he told KVPR by phone.

Joshua Yeager / KVPR Sister Marie Francis Schroepfer of the Catholic Diocese of Fresno speaks in support of immigrants being detained at the Golden State Annex in McFarland.

Last week, five hunger strikers sued ICE and GEO for allegedly retaliating against them by turning off heating, restricting recreation and denying family visits.

“The people detained in these horrific detention centers have undeniable First Amendment rights to speak out against their abuse,” civil rights attorneys representing the men said in a statement . “We will do everything possible to protect their constitutional right to peacefully protest the injustice of their detention.”

ICE acknowledges the existence of a hunger strike but denies retaliating against detainees. In a statement to KQED , the agency said hunger strikers’ First Amendment rights will be honored.

“ICE is committed to ensuring the welfare of all those in the agency’s custody, including providing access to necessary and appropriate medical care,” an ICE spokesperson stated.

The hunger strike comes on the heels of an ongoing, 10-month labor strike. Detainees protested a $1 daily wage for working eight-hour janitorial shifts and other jobs. Detainees argue the work amounts to “slave labor.”

A federal complaint says GEO coerced detainees who withheld labor by placing them in solitary confinement. CAL/OSHA, the state’s workplace safety agency, recognized the detainees as workers and fined GEO just over $100,000 for unsafe working conditions.

GEO has denied the allegations and is appealing the state’s decision.

Joshua Yeager / KVPR A demonstrator holds a sign that reads "#Protect Your People" outside the Golden State Annex ICE detention center in McFarland.

In a statement, the hunger strikers said they were served expired food, can’t afford commissary items and receive inadequate medical attention. They said they are emotionally affected by the strict visitation rules.

“Our prolonged detention is unnecessary and inhumane, and we demand our collective release,” the strikers wrote in a statement

On Sunday, demonstrators rallied outside the Golden State Annex, just off Highway 99 in McFarland. Chants of “Libertad” and “Sí, se puede” filled the air.

Rosa Lopez, a policy advocate with the ACLU of Southern California, said demonstrators were supporting the detainees in exercising their right to protest through a hunger strike.

“These [detention centers] are not the kinds of investments that we need in our community,” she said.