Want to innovate your dairy business? Grants are available

KVPR | By Kerry Klein
Published February 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM PST
ELIZABETH ARAKELIAN, HOST: Calling all dairies and creameries: if you’re looking to create a new cheese or yogurt, grants are available through Fresno State. KVPR’s Kerry Klein reports on the new Dairy Business Innovation Initiative.

KERRY KLEIN: The initiative has brought in $23 million to Fresno State over the next 3 years. It allows for dairy consulting and training, but half of it must be distributed as grants. Here’s food science professor Carmen Licon Cano.

CARMEN LICON CANO: This funding is to provide service to dairy businesses, to diversify their products, to improve marketing strategies, just to support the dairy industry.

KLEIN: Among the first round of winners? Small creameries developing drinkable yogurt, butter and even a drink made from colostrum. That’s a liquid more nutrient-packed than milk that cows produce just after giving birth.

CANO: The artisanal cheesemakers, they have very small productions, their revenues are smaller, of course, so they need support to bring technology and to bring innovation to their facilities.

KLEIN: Grants are available for up to $2 million dollars and are funded by the USDA. Applications are due February 28th. For KVPR News, I'm Kerry Klein.

