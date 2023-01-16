© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Click here for the latest local storm updates.
Local News

Tulare County Sheriff: 6 shot, killed in ‘horrific massacre’

KVPR | By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Published January 16, 2023 at 2:23 PM PST
325617115_720810196057786_4824121198580252096_n.jpg
Tulare County Sheriff's Office
/
Facebook
Six people were killed at a home in Goshen, California, on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

GOSHEN, Calif. – Six people were shot and killed at a home in the small community of Goshen early Monday.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux described the shooting as a “horrific massacre” that happened just before 4 a.m. Six people, including a 17-year-old and her baby were killed.

Two people were found outside the home when deputies arrived. The others were found in the home. Detectives believed there were at least two suspects involved in the shooting and that the shooting appeared targeted.

Boudreaux said there were survivors in the shooting, and they were escorted out by the sheriff’s office. It’s unclear how they survived, but Boudreaux said the sheriff’s office was pouring many resources into the investigation.

Boudreaux said 911 callers reported what they thought was an active shooter at first, due to the number of gunshots that were heard.

Deputies had served a search warrant at the home just last week.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is KVPR's News Director. Prior to joining the station's news department in 2022, he was a reporter for PBS NewsHour and The Fresno Bee.
