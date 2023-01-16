Tulare County Sheriff: 6 shot, killed in ‘horrific massacre’

GOSHEN, Calif. – Six people were shot and killed at a home in the small community of Goshen early Monday.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux described the shooting as a “horrific massacre” that happened just before 4 a.m. Six people, including a 17-year-old and her baby were killed.

Two people were found outside the home when deputies arrived. The others were found in the home. Detectives believed there were at least two suspects involved in the shooting and that the shooting appeared targeted.

Boudreaux said there were survivors in the shooting, and they were escorted out by the sheriff’s office. It’s unclear how they survived, but Boudreaux said the sheriff’s office was pouring many resources into the investigation.

Boudreaux said 911 callers reported what they thought was an active shooter at first, due to the number of gunshots that were heard.

Deputies had served a search warrant at the home just last week.

