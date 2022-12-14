Fresno police suspect pregnant woman’s brother is behind her murder

FRESNO, Calif. – The Fresno Police Department has arrested a suspect after the body of a pregnant woman was found in Northwest Fresno.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Fresno Fire Department responded to a call about a fire in an alley on North Cornelia Avenue. At the scene, they found the body of 26-year old N’Kya Logan, who had been stabbed and set on fire.

Logan was just a month away from giving birth to her son Noah, according to police.

In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Fresno Police Chief Pacco Balderrama announced the main suspect is Logan’s brother, Aaron Dudley.

Officers obtained surveillance footage that depicted the suspect pushing a trash bin into the alley where the fire was ignited. After securing a search warrant, officers went to Logan’s home where she lived with her mother and older brother. Police said they found physical evidence that pointed them toward who had committed the crime.

“As a police chief, I find this horrific,” Balderrama said after revealing the suspect and victim were siblings.

Balderrama said police had responded to a call from Logan and Dudley’s home in 2021. Dudley had been placed in a 72-hour hold at the police station after it was deemed he was a threat to himself and others.

Officers have not been able to identify a clear motive, but Balderrama had no doubt the murder was premeditated.

“This is a person who had the wherewithal to try to clean up the evidence, try to dispose of the body, ran when police came,” Balderrama said. “This is not somebody who [did] not know what he's doing.”

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp said if convicted, Dudley will be charged with two counts of first degree murder, with the possibility of the death penalty.

Police will continue to investigate the case.

This story is part of the Central Valley News Collaborative, which is supported by the Central Valley Community Foundation with technology and training support by Microsoft Corp.