Bill would require California institutions to buy American-made food

State Sen. Ana Caballero visited Fresno this week to pressure Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign Senate Bill 490, or the Buy American Food Act. If implemented, all state public institutions that receive federal reimbursements for meals would be required to only purchase products grown, packed or processed in the United States.

Caballero says the law would help California growers remain competitive with overseas producers, ensure high food safety standards and support Valley farmworkers. She says this measure is common sense policy.

“SB 490 ensures that our school children access American grown food products under the strictest safety standards in the world,” Caballero says.

The California School Boards Association opposes the measure. In a statement , CEO and president Vernon M. Billy says it will “place costly restrictions on schools and strip them of options in the marketplace.”

In response to that concern, Caballero says the bill will include additional revenue to help schools cover the extra costs.

Newsom is expected to make a decision on the legislation by the end of the month.

