LIVE UPDATES
Election 2024: Live Updates From Central California
🗳️ See key election results from across the state here
🎧 Listen to Central Valley Daily's election episode here
📲 Follow us on X, Instagram and Facebook
📻Tune in to 89.3 in Fresno and 89.1 in Bakersfield for NPR's live election coverage. You can also listen at KVPR.org, or on the KVPR app.
In a state race he is no longer running for, Rep. Vince Fong is winning big in early count
With nearly 60 percent of the vote hours of polls closing, Rep. Vince Fong was winning in his old state Assembly 32 seat.
But Fong is currently serving in Congress, and not quite running for the seat anymore. The Associated Press had declared him the winner for his congressional seat.
Fong's decision last year to run for Congress while being in the Assembly race led to much confusion and even a court case. Ultimately, he was allowed to run for both seats — but he legally can't keep both.
KVPR has reported that Fong must officially resign a seat, according to the state's Secretary of State Shirly Weber.
Fong was the only candidate outside of Republican Ken Weir running for the district. It's unclear what the course of action will be, following final results in this race.
Rudy Salas joined by fellow Democrats in Kern County for close congressional race party
Civil rights leader Dolores Huerta, and Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez appeared at a watch party for congressional candidate Rudy Salas.
Salas is battling Republican incumbent David Valadao for House District 22 — it's one of the state's swing districts that could determine control of the House of Representatives.
Salas said District 22 is one Democrats could win if more turned out to vote.
"It's all turnout. This last election cycle, we had a historically low turnout," Salas said. "That's why we've been so aggressive about going out and talking to voters every eligible voter that we can."
At party for Fresno County supervisor candidate Garry Bredefeld, Trump support is strong
Support for former President Donald Trump was strong and evident at a watch party where Fresno County supervisor candidate Garry Bredefeld was in attendance.
Bredefeld was challenging incumbent Steve Brandau for the second supervisorial district.
Bredefeld had a slight lead Tuesday night. Speaking to KVPR, he touted his ground game as strong.
"I've been walking precincts since March or April of last year. Almost 35 [to] 40 miles a week. We've been to 21,000 homes. We put out 1,800 yard signs," Bredefeld said.
He added that his candidacy for supervisor is about "change, accountability and transparency."
Republican John Duarte — caught in a tight congressional race — appears at election watch party
Republican Rep. John Duarte appeared at a watch party Tuesday night as results started to roll in.
Duarte was behind his Democratic challenger Adam Gray by the slightest margin. As of 9 p.m., the results were 51% Gray and 48% Duarte.
Duarte told KVPR he is waiting for the final count. The race is one of several swing districts in California that could help determine who controls the House of Representatives.
Despite long lines, Valley voters excited, determined to cast ballots in person
As polls neared closing on Tuesday night, many reported long lines of voters still waiting to cast their ballots.
That includes St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in North Merced. According to the Merced FOCUS, a KVPR news partner, more than 300 voters were in line as of 7 p.m.
“It is exciting to see everybody here,” said Brooke Offhaus, who told the Merced FOCUS she had arrived at the church at 4:30pm. “Obviously, there’s a passion in the air. It’s kind of nice that people are happy and excited to vote.”
Nearby, waiting in line at the Christian Life Center in Merced, Erica Bauer shared Offhaus’s optimism.
“It means a lot because it means more people care, more people want to vote and want to be heard,” she said.
Bauer said she had chosen not to submit her ballot by mail in order to ensure her ballot would be counted for her choice of presidential candidate: former President Donald Trump.
“I don’t know how much I trust dropping off my ballot and whether it will be counted or not,” she said, “so I’d rather take that extra time and do it…in person.”
Polls will soon close in California. Follow for state updates
Polls in California will close at 8 p.m. local time. When they do, see results from presidential, House, Senate and ballot measures below:
'I'll see what my heart says.' Bakersfield voters undecided as they reach the ballot box
Some voters in Bakersfield remained undecided on who to vote for in the race for president, even up until the minute they arrived to cast their votes Tuesday night.
Lupe Flores, a 49-year-old healthcare provider for autistic adults, voted for Donald Trump in 2016.
This time around, she says she is unsure about both Trump and Kamala Harris.
"I'm a little concerned about both of them. So whoever it is, I just want them to be the best and for us to be a good country," Flores told KVPR. "We'll see when I get in there. I'll see what my heart says."
Other voters around Bakersfield expressed some pessimism about the country's direction.
Shanty Montez, a 28-year-old Bakersfield teacher, said she was casting her vote "as a Christian.” She said she believed the American Dream is unattainable.
"It sucks not being able to afford certain things," Montez said.
In the tight race for Congressional District 22, voters like 41-year-old Sandy Castro wanted to see more out of the Democrat challenger, Rudy Salas, against Republican David Valadao.
Castro recently watched the Salas-Valadao debate, and said, "I was hoping Rudy Salas had some new ideas ... but he hasn't really delivered."
In northwest Fresno, a life-size Harris cut-out greets local Democrats
Several Democratic officials gathered at the Fresno Breakfast House in northwest Fresno Tuesday night to watch election results.
Among them were Rep. Jim Costa and Assembly member Joaquin Arambula. They were also joined by Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.
About tonight's results, Costa, who is facing a Republican challenger, remarked, "I'm feeling lucky tonight!"
It's a mood Democrats are trying to keep as polls continue to close across the country.
Not a whole lot of people were present for the watch party, as it's still over one hour before polls officially close in California.
But a life-size cut-out of Kamala Harris did greet those who showed up.
by 6:40 p.m. local time, Harris, of California, was trailing former President Donald Trump in the electoral count.
Downtown Fresno stays busy with voters casting their vote
Voters in downtown Fresno lined up around the block as they cast their ballots at the election's office.
Poll workers reported they have been able to manage the foot traffic tonight.
PHOTOS: Voters stay calm as they cast their vote in Merced
Elections appear mostly smooth in the San Joaquin Valley with hours left of voting
Voting appears to be going smoothly throughout most of the San Joaquin Valley before polls close at 8 p.m.
Sheriff’s offices in Merced, Mariposa, Fresno, Kings, Kern and Tulare Counties have reported no suspicious activity at the polls.
“As far as our polling places go it’s all good for us here in Kings,” wrote Kings County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Nate Ferrier in a text message. “We seldom have any issues at all.”
Kern County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lori Meza also stated, “There have been no suspicious /dangerous reports at or near polling places or anywhere related to the election.”
ABC 30 reported on Tuesday morning that some volunteers were no-shows and some ballot counting machines were out of service at a handful of Tulare County voting locations.
One report of electioneering last week in Fresno County prompted a press conference with county officials, but District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp said her office did not expect to prosecute the case.
Still, officials said they were keeping a close eye on any election-related incidents.
State races with wide margins could be called tonight or in coming days. But for much closer races, the California Secretary of State’s office has until Dec. 5 to certify election results.
Tune in to live election coverage on KVPR
Tune into KVPR on air and online for our special election coverage from NPR News starting at 4 p.m. PST.
We'll get the latest context, analysis and updates as polls close across the U.S. Starting at 8 p.m. PST, we’ll have statewide updates from the California Newsroom.
How to listen
If you're in your car, tune your radio to 89.3 in the Fresno area, or 89.1 in the Bakersfield area. You can also listen at KVPR.org or download the KVPR app.
Tell us what you're seeing as you go out and vote today
If you're in line to vote, or have already voted, tell us how it's going or how it went.
You can send us an email about your experience, or to report a news tip, at news@kvpr.org. Or get in touch with us through our various social media channels:
- X, formerly Twitter
- Instagram
- Facebook
Send us your Election Day pictures, and tell us which city you're in!
Catch up on KVPR's recent election coverage
Ahead of Election Day, KVPR reporters brought us these feature reports on congressional races and other key topics.
Click to read and listen below:
What you need to know as you wait for results
Central Valley Daily Podcast: Where voters stand on the issues
As millions head out to vote, many more have already cast their ballots.
We voters in the San Joaquin Valley what is top of mind today. We hear directly from them on today's episode of Central Valley Daily, a news podcast from KVPR.
Listen below, or find us wherever you get your podcasts.