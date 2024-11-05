Election 2024: Live Updates From Central California

With nearly 60 percent of the vote hours of polls closing, Rep. Vince Fong was winning in his old state Assembly 32 seat.

But Fong is currently serving in Congress, and not quite running for the seat anymore. The Associated Press had declared him the winner for his congressional seat.

Fong's decision last year to run for Congress while being in the Assembly race led to much confusion and even a court case. Ultimately, he was allowed to run for both seats — but he legally can't keep both.

KVPR has reported that Fong must officially resign a seat, according to the state's Secretary of State Shirly Weber.

Fong was the only candidate outside of Republican Ken Weir running for the district. It's unclear what the course of action will be, following final results in this race.