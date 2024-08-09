Landing a Dream
A three-part series following high school seniors in Merced as they plan their futures
In Merced County, 15 of the top 25 employers are either agriculture or healthcare. But a group of Merced students is dreaming of something different: careers in the performing arts, from theater to fashion design to animation.
In a new three-part series by KVPR, Higher Education Reporter Rachel Livinal follows high school seniors as they plan their futures outside of high school. Behind their dreams for careers in performing arts are challenges common to many in the Valley – and a teacher eager to help overcome them.
Stories will be released throughout August 2024.
Read the series:
-
In the rural city of Merced, California, high school students are aiming for careers in performing arts, despite social pressures, and a heavy push to pursue jobs in other prevalent industries.