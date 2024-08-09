© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Landing a Dream

A three-part series following high school seniors in Merced as they plan their futures
Jacqueline Ortega-Barajas wipes her eyes in front of two mannequins dressed in country western-themed costumes from the movie “Barbie.”
Rachel Livinal
/
KVPR
Jacqueline Ortega-Barajas felt emotional entering the costume museum at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. Her favorite costumes were the cowgirl and cowboy suits featured in the movie “Barbie.”

In Merced County, 15 of the top 25 employers are either agriculture or healthcare. But a group of Merced students is dreaming of something different: careers in the performing arts, from theater to fashion design to animation.

In a new three-part series by KVPR, Higher Education Reporter Rachel Livinal follows high school seniors as they plan their futures outside of high school. Behind their dreams for careers in performing arts are challenges common to many in the Valley – and a teacher eager to help overcome them.

Stories will be released throughout August 2024.

Read the series:
