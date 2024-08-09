Landing a Dream

In Merced County, 15 of the top 25 employers are either agriculture or healthcare. But a group of Merced students is dreaming of something different: careers in the performing arts, from theater to fashion design to animation.

In a new three-part series by KVPR, Higher Education Reporter Rachel Livinal follows high school seniors as they plan their futures outside of high school. Behind their dreams for careers in performing arts are challenges common to many in the Valley – and a teacher eager to help overcome them.

Stories will be released throughout August 2024.