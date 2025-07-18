KVPR responds to the elimination of federal funding for public broadcasting

The U.S. House of Representatives has approved President Trump’s rescission package that eliminates $1.1 billion in federal funding over two years for America’s public radio and television stations. For KVPR, the loss of funding amounts to around $175,000 for the fiscal year that begins October 1, 2025, or around 7 percent of the station’s overall revenue. While KVPR is working to raise private financial support to offset the loss in funding, rescission could result in cuts to KVPR’s programming, local coverage and operations.

KVPR’s President and General Manager Joe Moore issued the following statement following the rescission vote:

"Last night’s action in Congress only strengthens the resolve of KVPR 89.3 and 89.1 to serve the residents of the Central Valley. Despite the outcome of the vote to rescind funding for America’s local public broadcasting stations, we are not turning back. Public radio is an essential part of America’s civic infrastructure," said Moore.

"For 47 years, KVPR has brought local listeners voices and sounds that inform and inspire, and this vote doesn't change that. It will likely result in cuts to our programs and operations, impacting the local shows and coverage that help keep our region informed. As of October 1st, KVPR faces a shortfall of around $175,000 with this action, and we are preparing for that scenario, while also working to raise additional funds to offset or limit the severity of these cuts," said Moore.

Listeners can help KVPR by starting a new monthly gift or by making a one-time donation to support the station during this challenging time. Donors can also make gifts in the form of Qualified Charitable Distributions directly from a retirement account, which can help the station and have tax advantages for donors. Gifts of vehicles, gifts of stock or other appreciated assets can also be other ways to support the work of KVPR in the Central Valley.