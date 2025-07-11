The U.S. Senate will vote in the next few days on a White House plan to defund public broadcasting. The House has already approved the plan, which would "claw back" two years worth of already approved funding for local public radio and television stations like KVPR. If the Senate approves the rescission, KVPR will face a $175,000 shortfall beginning October 1st. That would result in major cuts to station programs and operations, impacting the vital service KVPR provides the San Joaquin Valley. Many smaller stations in rural areas may go off-the-air forever. It's time to defend public radio.

What can you do?

We encourage you to reach out to your Senators and let them know how you feel about support for public media with phone calls (not letters or email). While California's Senators Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff have both enthusiastically expressed support for public broadcasting, we shouldn't take their support for granted. I encourage you to call Senators Padilla and Schiff at the numbers below to thank them for their support of funding for public media, urge them to oppose rescission and encourage their colleagues in the Senate to do the same.

Local offices for California's U.S. Senators:

Senator Alex Padilla, 559-497-5109

Senator Adam Schiff, 559-485-7430

Visit ProtectMyPublicMedia.org for more information...

What happens if federal funding is rescinded?

We're at the time of the year where KVPR typically begins budget planning for the station's next fiscal year. This year, we are developing two scenarios, one with continued federal funding and one without federal support. If funding is discontinued, KVPR would start the new fiscal year October 1, 2025 without the $175,000 we would otherwise receive from CPB. We are looking at addressing that shortfall through a combination of the following:



Additional fundraising

Cuts to programming

Cuts to operations

Strategic donor-empowered investments

How can you help?

You can also donate online at https://www.kvpr.org/donate. Gifts in the form of Qualified Charitable Distributions directly from your retirement account can satisfy your Required Minimum Distribution (RMD), and gifts of appreciated assets like stock can also make a big difference and avoid capital gains taxes. There are a variety of tax advantaged giving options that can help you achieve your own financial and retirement goals, as well as ensure the future viability and independence of KVPR. Talk to your financial or tax advisor to learn more, and we are always here to answer questions, help you make an informed decision and maximize your impact.