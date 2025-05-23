KVPR announces new Morning Edition host Justin Sacher

KVPR is pleased to announce the station’s new Morning Edition host, Justin Sacher.

Sacher has been a part of the on-air team since the summer of 2024, when he began as a fill-in host for Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

A journalist and meteorologist, Sacher has been on local airwaves since 2008. Listeners have probably watched him anchor the weather or seen his news stories on CBS47. He began his news career at KECI-13 in Missoula, Montana before tracking storms in the tornado alley cities of Des Moines, Iowa and Peoria, Illinois.

For the last year, Sacher has learned the ropes of radio and will now lead the station’s most-listened to program.

“Justin has been a fantastic fill-in host and I’m thrilled for him to take the helm of Morning Edition in this new role. He has great news judgment and a good sense of what matters to listeners,” said KVPR’s Director of Radio Elizabeth Arakelian, who previously held the role. “His genuine interest and curiosity in the day’s news comes through as a host and I know listeners will enjoy his on-air presence.”

“Even if I’ve just read about a news story, the intelligent and comprehensive coverage on Morning Edition tells me something more. I think that’s why it’s been such a useful and enjoyable part of my daily routine for decades,” Sacher said. “Here we are in a time where we can simply ask our phones for the answer to just about any question, and remarkably public radio is more essential than ever. I’m so proud to be a part of KVPR.”

Sacher earned his Bachelor of Science in journalism from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He also completed a 3-year meteorology program through Mississippi State University. He has also furthered his weather and climate expertise by earning basic wildland firefighting and fire behavior certifications at Reedley College.

His interests include local history and architecture. He's a real estate agent and co-founder of Modernism In Fresno, a group that showcases overlooked notable building designs in Fresno.

Every weekday Sacher will bring listeners the weather, local news updates and more, as the local voice of the nation’s most listened-to news radio program. You can hear Morning Edition on KVPR from 3:00 AM - 9:00 AM, Monday - Friday.