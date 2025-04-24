Remembering KVPR host Kristina Herrick

The KVPR family was saddened to learn of the passing of longtime classical music host Kristina Herrick in April.

From 1988 through her retirement in 2015, Kristina’s voice was synonymous with KVPR. She served as the host of Clearly Classical, as well as her award-winning early music program In the Mode. Kristina was known for her careful curation of the station’s on-air music presentation. Her encyclopedic knowledge of classical music, history and composers made her a unique resource that our audience and local musicians alike treasured.

We’ll of course remember Kristina for her on-air talents, but those who knew her and worked with her will equally recall her vibrant enthusiasm for classical music, her quick wit, and her uncanny ability to connect with those super-fan listeners she often encountered.

All of us at KVPR wish her family, friends and loved ones the very best.