KVPR launches new series on Central Valley history and places

KVPR’s Central Valley Roots is a new series of short audio vignettes that aim to illustrate the people, places and history of the region. From stories about historical events and individuals to places, roads and pieces of local culture, the series aims to illuminate and celebrate the place we call home.

The series aims to offer stories that will interest newcomers to our region as well as people who have lived here for decades. The goal of the series is to create a greater sense of place in the Central Valley.

“There’s a lot of great stories in our region. These are stories that aren’t news, but they’re interesting tales that help us understand the place we call home. Before I worked in public radio, my background was in history, and I’ve always wanted to see KVPR do something that connects with our rich local history,” said Joe Moore KVPR President and General Manager.

“This series is very much inspired by former KVPR Board Member Bob Long, who for years hosted the series On the Map on TV station KSEE-24, and historian Cathy Rehart’s series of books and radio essays The Valley’s Legends and Legacies. We’re going to build on their legacy and offer new stories that most people haven’t heard, and show that local history is vibrant and very much alive,” said Moore.

Future episodes include:

· How Hanford engineer Albert Dorman played an instrumental role in helping Walt Disney design and build Disneyland

· The story of how the top secret U2 spy plane was built in Bakersfield

· The rise and fall of the Yosemite Valley Railroad

· The failed plan to build a dam and reservoir near Fresno’s Woodward Park

You can hear the short vignettes of KVPR’s Central Valley Roots beginning this winter on KVPR, and on-demand at KVPR.org.