KVPR wins five “Golden Mike” awards at 2024 event

KVPR’s newsroom walked away with five prestigious Golden Mike Awards at an event Saturday March 30th in Los Angeles. The honors come from the Radio Television News Association of Southern California, which hosted the 74th edition of the venerable awards gala. The awards honor excellence in broadcast and digital journalism in markets from San Diego to Fresno.

KVPR’s awards came in categories ranging from investigative reporting and hard news to continuing coverage and feature reporting. The winning reports included the station’s coverage of some of the valley’s biggest news stories of the past year. They included the record flooding of 2023, the return of Tulare Lake and the closure of Madera Community Hospital.

KVPR News Director Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado says the recognition is a great honor. "Journalism is produced with the listener, the reader and the viewer in mind. These awards demonstrate our commitment to the community and to the high standards set by broadcast news leaders. Every day, the KVPR news department sets out to make sense of what is happening in our community – and why. It is a special honor to share an award space with other great newsrooms and journalists."

Of KVPR’s five overall awards, two came in “Division B” categories, in which small station newsrooms compete against each other. KVPR’s three other wins came in “One Division” categories, which has small stations like KVPR competing against the largest stations in Los Angeles and San Diego.

“We take great pride in the work produced in our newsroom here in the San Joaquin Valley. To see our team honored for their excellence, competing against some of the largest and best radio newsrooms in the country is a great honor,” says KVPR President and General Manager Joe Moore.

KVPR won honors in five out of the six categories in which the station was a finalist.

RTNA Southern California KVPR reporter Esther Quintanilla with a Golden Mike Award at the 74th awards gala. Esther contributed to KVPR's coverage of Central California flooding and the closure of Madera Community Hospital.

KVPR honors at the 74th Golden Mike Awards:

R-21, ONE DIVISION – BEST LIGHT FEATURE REPORTING, ONE MINUTE OR LONGER

"Green Glaciers" hold key to Sierra forest health

R-19, ONE DIVISION – BEST SERIOUS FEATURE REPORTING, ONE MINUTE OR LONGER

The Yokuts and Tulare Lake meet again

R-18, DIVISION B – BEST INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING

Trailers meant for homeless sit empty

R-16, ONE DIVISION – BEST HARD NEWS SERIES REPORTING

Madera Hospital Closure

R-08, DIVISION B – BEST CONTINUING COVERAGE

Central California Flooding - Continuing Coverage

Link to all 74th Golden Mike Award radio and podcast winners...

