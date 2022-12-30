KVPR 2022: A year in review in local news

2022 has been quite the year for big news stories. But beyond the global and national headlines that dominated the news, dozens of local stories from KVPR News stood out to me over the past year. Our dedicated reporters and editors covered the valley to bring you deeply reported investigations, breaking news coverage, enterprise reporting on big issues, and richly told, human focused stories about life in our region. Here are some highlights of the last year:

The Other California – KVPR’s podcast by Alice Daniel and the rest of the KVPR news team, features fascinating, in-depth stories from the often-overlooked small communities of the San Joaquin Valley. This is a must listen for anyone with an interest in Central California. Even lifelong valley residents will learn something new about our region in this series.

Moms and Babies At Risk – A multi-part investigative series by KVPR reporter Kerry Klein focused on the maternal and infant mortality crisis in the southern San Joaquin Valley.

When the Smoke Clears – An investigation by KVPR’s Kerry Klein and freelance reporter Monica Vaughn into why it’s taken decades to end open-field agricultural burning in one of the nation’s most polluted air basins.

Health and Healing For Cambodian Survivors - KVPR reporter Soreath Hok explores the stories of local Cambodian refugees who are still grappling with the trauma of war & genocide. This project was a part of the California Health Journalism Fellowship at USC Annenberg.

Climate Costs radio documentary - KVPR and our partner stations in NPR’s California Newsroom joined together to produce this hour-long special focused on the impacts of climate change on our communities. https://www.kvpr.org/environment/2022-04-05/climate-costs

Oak Fire Breaking News Coverage - KVPR's Joshua Yeager was featured in two national NPR Morning Edition broadcasts with breaking news coverage and feature reporting on the aftermath of the devastating Oak Fire near Mariposa in July. Josh did a great job bringing these stories to a national audience amid challenging conditions in a fast developing national news event.

KVPR's Esther Quintanilla explored how California's drought is reshaping the lives of valley farmworkers and the region's agricultural economy. This report was part of our involvement in the Central Valley News Collaborative, with partners The Fresno Bee, Vida en el Valle and Radio Bilingue.

KVPR's Bakersfield-based Report For America reporter Joshua Yeager has been working on in-depth coverage on issues involving Kern County's oil industry, including this report on efforts to rollback a new law that imposes setback rules on new wells near homes, parks and schools. Josh also brought us a story about efforts by state leaders to guide the county’s transition to a post-oil economy.

KVPR’s Soreath Hok and The California Reporting Project investigated the Bakersfield Police Department’s use of force practices involving people with mental health and/or substance abuse issues.

KVPR News Director Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado brought us this powerful story about how Christmas Tree Lane’s historic first tree is dying, but will live on in a new way thanks to dedicated Fresno neighbors and science.

These are just a few of the highlights from 2022 that stood out to me. You can read and listen to much more of our team's work at https://kvpr.org/local-news. Thanks for everyone for helping to make KVPR's public service journalism possible.

