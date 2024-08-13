© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Why a Central Valley city is bringing services for sexual assault survivors closer to home

KVPR | By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published August 13, 2024 at 12:49 PM PDT
Margie Jessen, CEO and founder of Forensic Nurse Specialists of Central CA, center, is shown with Diana Silvas, left, who is the organization’s president, and Sai Thao, vice president, right. The organization is spearheading a clinic in Merced that will conduct forensic medical exams for victims of sexual assault.
The Merced Focus
MERCED, Calif. — If someone has been the victim of sexual assault and is able to report the incident, they often are taken to a nearby hospital or clinic for a sexual assault forensic exam, often referred to as a rape kit.

In most cities, the spot for an exam is not too far from home. But that is not the case for sexual assault survivors who live in, or around, the city of Merced. At the very least, they have to be taken 45 minutes away to Los Banos for an exam.

Brianna Vaccari is a reporter with The Merced Focus and recently wrote about a new effort to bring a sexual assault exam clinic to Merced. Vaccari joined KVPR's Elizabeth Arakelian for a conversation.

"The model that [Forensic Nurse Specialists of Central CA] is using really centers the victim and the patient," said Vaccari. "Instead of making them wait for hours in an emergency room, they can go to a confidential and private place and get this done."

Listen to the interview in the player on this page.
