© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What wastewater detection is telling health officials about COVID-19 in the Valley

KVPR | By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published July 29, 2024 at 12:00 PM PDT
The Clovis Water Reuse Facility treats sewage and turns it into clean water for landscaping. The city's largest user is Clovis Community Medical Center.
Marc Benjamin
/
KVPR
FILE PHOTO: The Clovis Water Reuse Facility treats sewage and turns it into clean water for landscaping. The city's largest user is Clovis Community Medical Center.

FRESNO, Calif. — According to new data from the California Surveillance of Wastewater Systems Network, the detection of COVID-19 in San Joaquin Valley wastewater has risen substantially and is now categorized as 'high.' The network tracks COVID-19 levels in wastewater across the state.

Dr. Trinidad Solis, Deputy Health Officer for the Fresno County Department of Health, spoke with KVPR's Elizabeth Arakelian about the recent rise in COVID-19 detection.

Dr. Solis says while there has not been a significant increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Fresno County, all Central Valley residents should be doing more to take precautions against the virus.

Listen to the interview with the player on this page.
Tags
Health Top StoriesCOVID-19San Joaquin Valley
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association. While in graduate school she covered the New Hampshire Primary for NBC Owned Television Stations and subsequently worked as a television ratings analyst for the company's business news network, CNBC. Upon returning to California, her role as a higher education public relations professional reconnected her to the Valley's media scene. She is happy to be back to her journalism roots as a local host at KVPR.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden