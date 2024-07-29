What wastewater detection is telling health officials about COVID-19 in the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. — According to new data from the California Surveillance of Wastewater Systems Network, the detection of COVID-19 in San Joaquin Valley wastewater has risen substantially and is now categorized as 'high.' The network tracks COVID-19 levels in wastewater across the state.

Dr. Trinidad Solis, Deputy Health Officer for the Fresno County Department of Health, spoke with KVPR's Elizabeth Arakelian about the recent rise in COVID-19 detection.

Dr. Solis says while there has not been a significant increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Fresno County, all Central Valley residents should be doing more to take precautions against the virus.

