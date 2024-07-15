© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
To prevent drownings, Fresno County Sheriff's Office distributes life jackets

KVPR | By Jonathan Linden
Published July 15, 2024 at 3:00 AM PDT
Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni speaks during a press conference announcing the distribution of life jackets.
Jonathan Linden
/
KVPR
Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni speaks during a press conference announcing the distribution of life jackets.

FRESNO, Calif. — Over the weekend, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office gave away free life jackets, in part, as a way to raise awareness about recent drownings.

Standing in front of tables full of newly donated life jackets on Friday, Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni’s message was clear.

“Stay out of the water if you're not an experienced swimmer," he said.

This year so far, just in Fresno County, nine people have died in natural waterways. That includes three young people in June.

The drownings have had one thing in common: the person didn’t know how to swim.

“In one of the instances we had the individual had a life jacket on but it did not fit him properly and was not properly secured, and it came off of him," Zanoni said. "And unfortunately, he did not know how to swim, and it had a very tragic result.”

The jackets given out over the weekend were donated by local community members.

The Sheriff's office says anyone is welcome to donate more at their offices or through the county fire department.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
