State DOJ charges former Kern County supervisor with felony child abuse, firearm violations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The California Attorney General’s Office announced it has filed several felony charges against former Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner.

Five charges were filed against Scrivner, including child abuse and weapons charges, and they come nearly a year after Kern County deputies arrived at Scrivner’s Tehachapi home to find him stabbed.

The criminal complaint from the state’s Department of Justice alleges Scrivner got into bed with – and inappropriately touched – a child at his home while under the influence of a “mind-altering substance.” The complaint further alleges Scrivner illegally possessed two semi-automatic weapons, an AK-47 and AR-15, that were kept within reach of his children.

The criminal charges stem from an April 23, 2024, incident. That’s when Scrivner’s aunt, Cynthia Zimmer, who is also Kern County’s district attorney, contacted Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood by phone. Zimmer told Youngblood that her nephew, Scrivner, had suffered a “psychotic episode” and was suicidal. Youngblood told reporters at a press conference days after the incident that deputies arrived at Scrivner’s home shortly after the phone call.

When deputies arrived, they found Scrivner had suffered two stab wounds allegedly inflicted by his own son, who was allegedly defending a sibling from alleged sexual abuse at the hands of Scrivner.

Deputies also recovered a trove of firearms and ammunition from Scrivner’s home, along with psychedelic mushrooms and electronic devices. The case was turned over to the state’s DOJ because of conflict of interest locally.

The DOJ’s complaint states that Scrivner and one of his children allegedly wrestled for control of the firearms during the April 2024 incident. The child was attempting to prevent his father from “committing self-harm,” according to the complaint.

Scrivner’s attorney, H.A. Sala, did not immediately return a KVPR comment request on Friday. But Scrivner, through his attorney, has previously denied all accusations of child abuse.

Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a news release announcing the charges that “no one is above the law.”

The bombshell criminal complaint against Scrivner comes just days after a Kern County judge refused to further delay a child custody hearing brought by Scrivner’s wife, who is also seeking divorce.

Scrivner is currently barred from contacting his wife and four children under a temporary restraining order.

Following the April incident, Scrivner was transported to a mental health treatment facility, according to his attorney. Scrivner was never arrested at the time.

In the months following the high-profile incident, Scrivner was absent from Kern County Board of Supervisors meetings. That prompted outrage and criticism from his constituents and the wider community, many of whom loudly called on Scrivner to resign.

On Aug. 2, Scrivner finally resigned. A letter issued by Scrivner’s office said he was stepping down due to severe mental health issues. Scrivner’s resignation left little time for prospective candidates to campaign for the Kern County District 2 seat ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

The seat is now held by former Bakersfield City Councilman Chris Parlier.

Scrivner is scheduled to appear in Kern County for a child custody hearing on March 10. KVPR has requested information from the state Attorney General’s office about when Scrivner is expected to be arraigned, and where he is expected to appear for the charges.

