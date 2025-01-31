‘Let’s get it done.’ Rep. Gray takes symbolic oath in his California district

MERCED, Calif. – Democratic. Rep. Adam Gray’s first oath of office on Capitol Hill may have been an obligation. But the second one in Merced County’s courthouse museum Thursday was a family reunion.

The congressman was officially sworn in Jan. 3 and has been traveling between the 13th Congressional District and Washington D.C. for the last month. On Thursday, Honorable Judge John Kirihara, who served on the Merced County Superior Court for more than 20 years, officiated the second oath.

“There's so many wonderful people, hard working people here in the Central Valley that raised me to have the work ethic and the compassion and the kindness to do this job and I wanted to be with them,” Gray said. “This is the real swearing in.”

Gray told KVPR the second ceremony was intended to celebrate with family and friends. The more than 100 of them who showed up packed the courthouse museum on both floors, and down the staircase.

Gray won the race for the 13th District in December. The district represents Merced County and parts of Madera, Fresno, Stanislaus, and San Joaquin counties. The race, which was a rematch against Republican John Duarte from 2022, was the last in the nation to be called. It was a nail-biter. Gray beat Duarte by only 164 votes.



Gray’s plan: Be a moderate, compromise

After taking the second – ceremonial – oath, Gray offered remarks, where he said he is bringing values instilled from the Valley with him to his congressional office. He also pledged to remain as bipartisan as possible, as he claims to have done during his time in the state Assembly.

“When I look back at my time in politics, I always say that I don't play a moderate on TV — I'm actually a moderate,” Gray said. “I get my heart in my head. I actually believe in working together.”

For the last few weeks, the congressman has voted on, and sponsored, bills from both sides of the aisle. Most recently, Gray co-sponsored a bill that would increase wildfire management on federal land, and several others involving groundwater storage.

He also voted for bills like the controversial Laken Riley Act, which created stricter enforcement against immigrants in the country without legal status who have been arrested or accused of certain crimes, like theft and shoplifting. He also voted on the POWER Act, which would allow more assistance for energy companies to provide emergency restoration.

Gray is also a part the House committees on natural resources and agriculture, and serves in two subcommittees involving livestock and water issues.

As part of his work so far, Gray said he’s been working with Republicans to improve water and water infrastructure in California. He also pledged to help get the Farm Bill passed. That’s a big piece of legislation updated every five years and which provides financial assistance to farmers, aid for food assistance programs and conservation efforts.



Gray backs Trump — with some conditions

As soon as taking office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that sought to force an increase of water flowing from the San Joaquin-Sacramento Delta to southern parts of the state, including Los Angeles.

Experts say this push would actually give more water to Central Valley farms rather than actually make it to Los Angeles, where fires drew questions about water availability.

Gray told KVPR he welcomed any effort that would get more water to Valley farmers and communities. He also thought more time should be taken for plans involving water supply rather than rerouting waterways.

“These kind of games of ‘Oh let's move this water to that water’ and ‘Let's take from Peter to pay Paul’ … I'd rather invest my time more in floodplain restoration projects, more reservoirs, more water infrastructure,” Gray said.

Gray is also a Democrat who represents a politically “purple” area, meaning voters don’t quite vote strictly along party lines. Most in the San Joaquin Valley supported Trump in the November election. But Gray said having a Republican president during his term won’t be a problem.

“I welcome the opportunity to partner with the Republican president,” Gray said. “He says that he wants to have a secure border and help DACA [Dreamers] get a pathway to citizenship. I want to do that too. So let's sit down tomorrow and let's start getting it done.”