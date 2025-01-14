© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
How Could A Second Trump Presidency Impact You? KVPR Wants To Know

KVPR | By Molly Solomon and the California Newsroom
Published January 14, 2025 at 5:02 PM PST
Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time as he smiles while speaking at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. A lawyer for Trump said Thursday, March 30, 2023, that he has been told that the former president has been indicted in New York on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter.
Andrew Harnik
/
AP
FILE PHOTO: Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time as he smiles while speaking at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022.

As Inauguration Day approaches, KVPR and our public radio partners in The California Newsroom want to hear from you. Wherever you live in California, we want to hear your insights about what Donald Trump's return to the White House on Jan. 20 means for your region.

We're gathering voices from across the state to understand your hopes, concerns, and questions about the next four years. Your responses may be featured in upcoming political coverage about how Californians are viewing a second Trump presidency. Share your thoughts by filling out the form below, or send us a voice memo (one minute maximum, please) at politics@kqed.org or leave us a voicemail at 800-863-3310.

The information you provide will be shared with your local public radio stations; a journalist may follow up with you directly through the contact details you provide. Your information will not be publicly shared without your permission. Thanks for taking the time to be here. We can't wait to hear from you.
Tags
Government & Politics Top StoriesDonald Trump