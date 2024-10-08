Election 2024: Fresno County Supervisor District 3 candidates meet at voter forum

FRESNO, CA — Candidates for Fresno County’s District 3 Supervisor seat faced off Monday night in a voter forum.

Incumbent Sal Quintero touted his strong relationships on the board as reasons he should continue leading the district. He said he has at times stood out among a largely conservative board.

"It's been a long learning process, and it's been interesting being one vote out of five to try to change things. But as it's come along, I think we've been able to understand each other," Quintero said during his remarks.

But his challenger — Fresno City Council Member Luis Chavez — said more can be done on the issues, which he said he has learned a lot about by working at the city level. One of those issues is zoning.

"I don't believe warehouses should be placed next to a school, we're trying to correct that. But I think for future planning — this is why the General Plan is so important — you should have those built-in right away. So you're not dealing with those issues later on down the line," Chavez said.

Watch the full forum in the player on this page, where Quintero and Chavez take questions from Fresnoland's Omar Shaikh Rashad, and KVPR's Kerry Klein.