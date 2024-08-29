© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Google pledges to give $172 million to local California newsrooms. Will that be enough?

KVPR | By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published August 29, 2024 at 5:02 PM PDT
The outside of a Google Chicago, Ill office in October 2017.
Thomas Hawk via Flickr Creative Commons
The outside of a Google Chicago, Ill office in October 2017.

FRESNO, Calif. — During this legislative session in Sacramento, two proposed bills would have forced tech companies to pay media outlets for using news stories. Those bills now look dead in the water after Google reached an agreement last week with state lawmakers. Google is promising $172 million to help fund local newsrooms across California.

"The deal really was kind of a surprise," said Joe Kieta, Executive Editor with the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative (CVJC).

The CVJC is a non-profit based in the Central Valley, working to expand local newsrooms across the region. This year, it launched The Merced Focus to cover news in and around Merced County. CVJC is also a financial supporter of KVPR.

Kieta also said the proposal would involve money from Google and a significant amount from California taxpayers. Although many news outlets across the state are struggling to maintain financial sustainability, Kieta said many in the journalism world are not pleased with the deal.

"Basically, no one is happy with this deal," said Kieta. "Because it leaves a lot out what could be a lasting solution, and it's kind of a drop in the bucket in terms of the amount of money needed to help solve this crisis."

Kieta and CVJC Executive Director Alma Martinez joined KVPR's Elizabeth Arakelian to share their reactions to the news and what might happen next.

Listen to the interview in the player on this page.
Government & Politics Top StoriesCentral Valley
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association. While in graduate school she covered the New Hampshire Primary for NBC Owned Television Stations and subsequently worked as a television ratings analyst for the company's business news network, CNBC. Upon returning to California, her role as a higher education public relations professional reconnected her to the Valley's media scene. She is happy to be back to her journalism roots as a local host at KVPR.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden