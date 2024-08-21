A Fresno area Democrat tells us about her party's historic nomination of Kamala Harris

FRESNO, Calif. — California has a large presence at the 2024 Democratic National Convention being held this week in Chicago.

Among guests is the civil rights leader Dolores Huerta, who lives in Bakersfield. Earlier in the week, she spoke with a CBS reporter on the convention floor and explained why she supports Kamala Harris for President.

"She's always been there for Latinos and all of the work that she's done, when she was our state senator in California and, of course, as the vice president. She's somebody that has always worked for our community from day one," Huerta said.

Also in attendance are nearly 500 Democratic delegates from California who have voted for Vice President Harris to take the party’s presidential nomination.

One of those delegates is Estella Kessler, a trustee with the Selma Unified School District who previously worked as a school secretary for 40 years.

Kessler joined KVPR's Elizabeth Arakelian to discuss her day-to-day at the convention and what's been memorable so far.

Listen to this interview in the player on this page.