© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVPR's $10,000 Drawing is back! Purchase tickets by phone at 559-275-8989.

How the homelessness response in Fresno has changed since major U.S. Supreme Court ruling

KVPR | By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published August 20, 2024 at 2:32 PM PDT
Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer makes initial budget presentation to the Fresno City Council, May 18, 2023.
Soreath Hok / KVPR
Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer makes initial budget presentation to the Fresno City Council, May 18, 2023.

FRESNO, Calif. — In June, the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority ruled that local governments can write laws allowing them to ticket and potentially jail people for camping on public land.

Proponents of the decision say it allows local governments to keep their counties and cities clean and safe. Others say the decision opens up space for criminalizing homelessness.

KVPR reporter Esther Quintanilla has been following how California and local agencies have reacted to the ruling. She joined KVPR’s Elizabeth Arakelian for a conversation about all of this, and also discusses Governor Gavin Newsom's response to the ruling.

Listen to the interview in the player on this page.

Tags
Government & Politics Top StoriesCity of FresnoFresno County
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association. While in graduate school she covered the New Hampshire Primary for NBC Owned Television Stations and subsequently worked as a television ratings analyst for the company's business news network, CNBC. Upon returning to California, her role as a higher education public relations professional reconnected her to the Valley's media scene. She is happy to be back to her journalism roots as a local host at KVPR.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden