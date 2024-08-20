How the homelessness response in Fresno has changed since major U.S. Supreme Court ruling

FRESNO, Calif. — In June, the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority ruled that local governments can write laws allowing them to ticket and potentially jail people for camping on public land.

Proponents of the decision say it allows local governments to keep their counties and cities clean and safe. Others say the decision opens up space for criminalizing homelessness.

KVPR reporter Esther Quintanilla has been following how California and local agencies have reacted to the ruling. She joined KVPR’s Elizabeth Arakelian for a conversation about all of this, and also discusses Governor Gavin Newsom's response to the ruling.

Listen to the interview in the player on this page.