'The uniform brings those challenges.' How 'National Night Out' helps police do outreach

Every year, on the first Tuesday of August, local police departments across California and the country celebrate National Night Out. The organization leading the charge describes the events as a community-building campaign that promotes community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

The Merced Police Department is one of the local agencies hosting a National Night Out. KVPR's Elizabeth Arakelian spoke with Merced Police Chief Steven Stanfield.

Stanfield says community outreach events like National Night Out are what help make a city successful.

"When communities are working hand in hand with your law enforcement first responders, you'll see safer communities," said Stanfield. "You see more healthy communities and more vibrant communities, and that's really what we're out reaching for here."

