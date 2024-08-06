© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVPR's $10,000 Drawing is back! Purchase tickets by phone at 559-275-8989.

'The uniform brings those challenges.' How 'National Night Out' helps police do outreach

KVPR | By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published August 6, 2024 at 12:13 PM PDT
A Merced Police Department bomb squad member interacts with attendees of Merced's National Night Out event on Aug. 1, 2023.
Merced Police Department
/
Facebook
A Merced Police Department bomb squad member interacts with attendees of Merced's National Night Out event on Aug. 1, 2023.

Every year, on the first Tuesday of August, local police departments across California and the country celebrate National Night Out. The organization leading the charge describes the events as a community-building campaign that promotes community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

The Merced Police Department is one of the local agencies hosting a National Night Out. KVPR's Elizabeth Arakelian spoke with Merced Police Chief Steven Stanfield.

Stanfield says community outreach events like National Night Out are what help make a city successful.

"When communities are working hand in hand with your law enforcement first responders, you'll see safer communities," said Stanfield. "You see more healthy communities and more vibrant communities, and that's really what we're out reaching for here."

Listen to the interview with the player on this page.
Tags
Government & Politics Top StoriesMerced
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association. While in graduate school she covered the New Hampshire Primary for NBC Owned Television Stations and subsequently worked as a television ratings analyst for the company's business news network, CNBC. Upon returning to California, her role as a higher education public relations professional reconnected her to the Valley's media scene. She is happy to be back to her journalism roots as a local host at KVPR.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden