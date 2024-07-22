The 'big way' Kamala Harris' run for president could affect Central Valley House races

FRESNO, Calif. — On Sunday, President Joe Biden announced he would withdraw from his 2024 reelection bid. Almost immediately after the announcement, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination.

For a local perspective on the significance of Biden's decision, KVPR’s Elizabeth Arakelian spoke with Blake Zante. He’s the Executive Director of the nonpartisan Maddy Institute at Fresno State.

Zante says with Biden now stepping aside, it may change the dynamics of two critical congressional races in the San Joaquin Valley.

