Election 2024
Latest news, analysis and information from the 2024 presidential, state, and local elections by the KVPR newsroom and news partners.

The 'big way' Kamala Harris' run for president could affect Central Valley House races

KVPR | By Jonathan Linden,
Elizabeth Arakelian
Published July 22, 2024 at 4:28 PM PDT
Voters line up outside a Downtown Fresno polling location.
Joe Moore
/
KVPR
Voters line up outside a Downtown Fresno polling location.

FRESNO, Calif. — On Sunday, President Joe Biden announced he would withdraw from his 2024 reelection bid. Almost immediately after the announcement, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination.

For a local perspective on the significance of Biden's decision, KVPR’s Elizabeth Arakelian spoke with Blake Zante. He’s the Executive Director of the nonpartisan Maddy Institute at Fresno State.

Zante says with Biden now stepping aside, it may change the dynamics of two critical congressional races in the San Joaquin Valley.

Listen to the segment in the player on this page.
