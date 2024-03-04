© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Election 2024
Latest news, analysis and information from the 2024 presidential, state, and local elections by the KVPR newsroom and news partners.

Ready to vote? A clerk explains what to expect on Election Day

KVPR | By Elizabeth Arakelian
Published March 4, 2024 at 8:42 AM PST
'I Voted' sticker
Parker Johnson
/
Unsplash

Voters are preparing to head to the polls for the March 5 Primary and Kern County’s clerk is working to make the process as transparent as possible.

“For me, one of the things I really wanted to do during my tenure is to help educate voters,” Kern County Auditor, Controller, Clerk and Registrar of Voters Aimee Espinoza told KVPR. “Even in casual conversation with people I realize there is just this mystery around what happens in our office and how things are processed.”

In recent years, Americans’ faith in the election process has waned. In an effort to demystify the process, Kern County officials recently published an educational video featuring Espinoza, who explains the life of a ballot when voters vote by mail.

“I really feel it's important that the more people know, the more confidence they will have in the process,” Espinoza said.

Residents are able to go to the county office to observe employees process ballots. Employees are already processing absentee ballots, and viewing is open on election night as well. Espinoza is also working with the county’s IT department to livestream the ballot counting.

For more information on the voting process in Kern County and what voters can expect, listen to KVPR Host Elizabeth Arakelian in conversation with Kern County Clerk Aimee Espinoza by clicking the audio player on this page.
Government & Politics
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association. While in graduate school she covered the New Hampshire Primary for NBC Owned Television Stations and subsequently worked as a television ratings analyst for the company's business news network, CNBC. Upon returning to California, her role as a higher education public relations professional reconnected her to the Valley's media scene. She is happy to be back to her journalism roots as a local host at KVPR.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
