© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Pride flag rises over Fresno. ‘We are not going anywhere’

KVPR | By Esther Quintanilla
Published June 12, 2023 at 6:30 AM PDT
Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer and city councilmembers Nelson Esparza, Miguel Arias and Annalisa Perea pose with Harvey Milk award winner Dr. Peter Robertson in front of the raised Pride flag.
Esther Quintanilla
/
KVPR
Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer and city councilmembers Nelson Esparza, Miguel Arias and Annalisa Perea pose with Harvey Milk award winner Dr. Peter Robertson in front of the raised Pride flag.

Read the transcript for this report.

ELIZABETH ARAKELIAN, HOST: Rainbow stripes are flying high above Fresno from now until the end of June. KVPR’s Esther Quintanilla reports on the city’s 3rd annual raising of the Pride flag.

ESTHER QUINTANILLA: For those in the LBGTQ community, the flag symbolizes acceptance, strength and perseverance. City council vice president Annalisa Perea is the first openly gay member on the dais. She says the LGBTQ community can count on the city to protect its members.

ANNALISA PEREA: The city of Fresno is resolute in its conviction that the LGBTQ+ residents feel safe in the city in which they live.

QUINTANILLA: The flag raising at City Hall is just the latest step the council has taken to prove that conviction. During recent budget hearings, Perea proposed creating an LBGTQ community liaison and alloting funding for various LGBTQ resources and organizations. While the motions await approval, Perea says she’s committed to building an inclusive Fresno beyond Pride month.

PEREA: My statement is simple and strong, Pride is here and we are not going anywhere.

QUINTANILLA: For KVPR News, I’m Esther Quintanilla

Tags
Government & Politics City of FresnoPride Monthpride flagTop Stories
Esther Quintanilla
Esther Quintanilla reports on diverse communities for KVPR through the Central Valley News Collaborative, which includes The Fresno Bee, Vida en el Valle, KVPR and Radio Bilingüe.
See stories by Esther Quintanilla