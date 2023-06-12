Pride flag rises over Fresno. ‘We are not going anywhere’

Read the transcript for this report.

ELIZABETH ARAKELIAN, HOST: Rainbow stripes are flying high above Fresno from now until the end of June. KVPR’s Esther Quintanilla reports on the city’s 3rd annual raising of the Pride flag.

ESTHER QUINTANILLA: For those in the LBGTQ community, the flag symbolizes acceptance, strength and perseverance. City council vice president Annalisa Perea is the first openly gay member on the dais. She says the LGBTQ community can count on the city to protect its members.

ANNALISA PEREA: The city of Fresno is resolute in its conviction that the LGBTQ+ residents feel safe in the city in which they live.

QUINTANILLA: The flag raising at City Hall is just the latest step the council has taken to prove that conviction. During recent budget hearings, Perea proposed creating an LBGTQ community liaison and alloting funding for various LGBTQ resources and organizations. While the motions await approval, Perea says she’s committed to building an inclusive Fresno beyond Pride month.

PEREA: My statement is simple and strong, Pride is here and we are not going anywhere.

QUINTANILLA: For KVPR News, I’m Esther Quintanilla