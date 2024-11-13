Nearly a dozen dead birds found around Truxtun Lake, no cause named yet

This story was originally published by SJV Water.

Hikers and Kern River advocates began finding multiple dead Canada geese in and around Truxtun Lakes starting Thursday.

California State University Biology Professor Rae McNeish counted at least 10 dead adult birds along the shore and saw another two on the island, according to an email string SJV Water was included on.

“The birds look like they recently died, we’re in pretty good condition overall, and were not wounded,” McNeish wrote in the email string on Thursday. “They look like they just laid down and died.”

She also reported she had spoken with a woman, apparently from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, who was at the lake and had bagged a couple of the birds “for testing.”

Julie Vance, Manager of the agency’s Central Region, wrote in an email that she was looking into the agency’s involvement.

The Kern River Parkway Foundation also reported the dead animals to the Department of Fish and Wildlife, according to a Facebook post made Friday.

A spokesman with the City of Bakersfield, which owns the lakes, said the city was aware of the dead animals but had no further information as to the cause of death.

“The City is not currently performing any tests on the water or surrounding land/vegetation,” wrote Bakersfield Public Information Officer Joseph Conroy in an email to SJV Water.

He said members of the public who find dead animals should report them through the Bakersfield Mobile app or the Service Request Portal on the city’s website so the animal can be disposed of safely.

The dead birds were found at a time of heightened awareness and concern about avian flu, which has been spreading through dairy cows in Tulare County and was contracted by several dairy workers.

McNeish also reported she found several dead fish in Truxtun Lakes, but it appears they had been stranded in areas that had become dewatered.

Conroy confirmed the lake levels are decreasing because, “The City does not have an available supply of water for anything other than treatment plants.”

